Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Tuesday With 'NCIS'

CBS was the victor in Tuesday's ratings race with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. Leading with the NCIS duo, the original scored a 3.8, while the LA spinoff earned a 3.2; both shows were steady since their last new episodes. The Good Wife dropped 5% from its last new episode to earn a 2.1.

NBC came in second earning an overall 2.4/7. The Biggest Loser was up 11% to a 3.0 from last week. Parenthood at 10 p.m. was a repeat.

ABC was third scoring 1.7/5. No Ordinary Family opened the night, jumping 25% to 1.5 from its last new episode, which had been pitted against Fox's American Idol special. ABC News and People's collaboration Best in Film: The Greatest Movies of Our Time, which asked viewers to vote on their favorite films, aired at 9 p.m. and earned a 1.8.

Fox, which scored an overall 1.6/5, aired all repeats except for new comedy Traffic Light, which earned a 1.1.

The CW aired all repeats earning a 0.3/1.