PrimetimeRatings: CBS Wins Tuesday Amid Lineup Lows

CBS won its second

consecutive night, taking the Tuesday ratings victory with an overall 2.6

rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS

was down 3% from two weeks ago to a season-low 3.0, while Unforgettable

stayed at its series-low 1.8. NCIS: Los Angeles (which featured a Hawaii

Five-0 crossover) was up 25% from its series low to a 3.0.

NBC finished in

second with a 2.3/6. The Biggest Loser aired its season finale to a 2.1,

which was down a tenth from last week and down 30% from last May's finale, for

its lowest-rated finale ever. The Voice's live results show was down 3%

to a 3.1 and Fashion Star came in with a 1.5, tying its lowest rating so

far.

Fox was in third

at 2.1/6. Glee was down 11% to a 2.4, while New Girl fell 19% to

a 2.1.

ABC took fourth

with a 1.9/5. Last Man Standing and Cougar Town drew

series lows at 1.4 and 1.3, respectively. Dancing With the Stars tied

its series-low (excluding specials) of 2.3, down 4% from last week. Private

Practice was down 5% to a 2.1.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.5/1. Both 90210 and L.A. Complex matched last

week's numbers at 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.