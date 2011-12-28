Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Tuesday With 34th Kennedy Center Honors

CBS led a slow Tuesday night on broadcast by a slight

margin, earning an overall 1.4 rating/4 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Following an NCIS repeat,

the network aired the 34th Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 9-10

p.m. for a 1.1.

ABC's Last Man

Standing, The Middle, Suburgatory and Bodyof Proof repeats

landed the network in second with an overall 1.3/4.

Fox and NBC, both in repeats, tied for the third spot with

an overall 0.8/2.

The CW wrapped up the night with an overall 0.3/1, airing the movie Keith.