Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Thursday as ‘Odd Couple’ Rebounds

CBS led a low-rated Thursday night with a 2.0 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Following The Big Bang Theory, which was even with last week’s 3.4, Odd Couple rebounded 11% to a 2.1, while Mom – airing a half-hour earlier than normal – was even as well with a 2.0. Elementary was also steady with last week’s 1.2.

Following a re-airing of its 2005 pilot, Grey’s Anatomy rose 11% from last week to a 2.1, airing an hour later than normal. American Crime sank 18% to a 0.9, putting ABC in second with a 1.4/5.

Fox took third with a 0.9/3. Bones was down a tenth to a 1.0 and Backstrom was even with a 0.8.

NBC aired only a new Dateline at 10 p.m. for a 1.2 rating, while The CW aired all repeats.