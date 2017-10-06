Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Thursday Night Football’

Football drove CBS to the ratings title Thursday, as a tight Patriots-Buccaneers matchup led the network to a 3.0 in viewers 18-49, and an 11 share, same as CBS did last week. In second was ABC at 1.4/5.



NFL Thursday Night Kickoff scored a 2.2 on CBS, down a tenth of a point from last week, and the game a 3.2, flat with last Thursday’s game. Tom Brady's Patriots won 19-14.



On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy fell 13% to 2.0 and the premiere of Scandal scored a 1.4, 17% better than its season finale. How to Get Away With Murder slipped 18% to 0.9.



NBC weighed in at 1.3/5. Superstore scored a flat 1.2 and The Good Place was down a tenth of a point at 1.2. Will & Grace lost 33% for a 2.0 and Great News slipped 23% to 1.0. Chicago Fire dropped 20% to 1.2.



Fox did a 0.9/3, with Gotham and The Orville both at 0.9. Gotham was up 13% and The Orville was down 18%.



Telemundo was at 0.7/3, with Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso at 0.7 and El Señor de los Cielos at 0.9.



Univision scored a 0.4/1, as Mi Marido Tiene Familia scored a 0.5.



The CW was at 0.2/1, with repeats of Supernatural and Arrow.