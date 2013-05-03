Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Thursday as Most Shows Rebound

CBS won Thursday night with an overall 2.7 rating/7 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Big Bang Theory rose 2% from last week to a 4.6

and Two and a Half Men was up 11% to a 3.1. Person of Interest

and Elementary remained even with last week's series lows of 2.4 and

2.0, respectively.

NBC aired the finale of Parks and Recreation's fifth

season for a 1.5 rating at 9:30 p.m., which was up 15% from last week but down

12% from last year's finale. Community rose 20% to a 1.2 and a one-hour The

Office was up 6% to a 1.8. Drama Hannibal remained at last week's

1.0. NBC finished in fourth on the night with an overall 1.4/4.

ABC and Fox tied for second with a 2.2/7 each. American

Idol fell 11% to a new series-low 2.5, while Glee was even with last

week's 1.8.

The season finale of ABC's Wife Swap tied last week's

season low of 1.1, while Grey's Anatomy rose 7% to a 2.9 and Scandal

declined 7% to a 2.6.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.7/2. The Vampire

Diaries was up a tenth with the net's targeted 18-34 demo with a 1.0, but

down a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.9. Beauty and the Beast rose a

tenth with 18-34s to a 0.5 and matched last week's 0.5 with 18-49s.