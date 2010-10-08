Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Thursday; CW Enjoys Ratings Rise

CBS barely beat out ABC for the top spot Thursday

night with adults 18-49, at a 3.0 rating/9 share. The net also easily won with

total viewers, brining in 12.6 million for the night.

That said, CBS was by no means immune to the

ratings slump that continued to hit networks across the board this week. The Big Bang Theory was down 9% from

last week to a 4.0/13 with adults 18-49. $#*!

My Dad Says fell about 15% to a 2.8/9 with the same demo and 9.78 million

viewers. CSI also fell, down 13% to a

series-low 2.7/7 with adults 18-49. The

Mentalist managed to hold steady from last week.

ABC came in second, with its 8 p.m. Grey's Anatomy repeat falling flat with

the now-canceled My Generation, which

held the time slot last week. An original Grey's

episode at 9 p.m. was up slightly from last week, to a 4.5/12 with adults

18-49. Private Practice was steady

with a 2.9/8 in the key adults demo.

Fox took third place, with Bones and Fringe up

slightly with a 2.6/8 and 2.0/5, respectively, with adults 18-49.

NBC followed as fourth for the night, with a dip in

nearly all of its Thursday primetime programming. Community was down 11% to a 1.7/6 with key adults while 30 Rock slumped 19% to a 2.1/6 and 4.9

million viewers. The Office fell 8%

to a 3.4/9 and 6.9 million viewers and Outsourced

dropped 11% to 2.5/7 with key adults and 5.2 million viewers. The Apprentice fell flat vs. last week

at 1.3/4 with adults 18-49.

The CW picked up the rear, with The Vampire Diaries and Nikita both up this week with the key

adults demo. The former increased 7% to a 1.6/5 and 9% in total viewers to 3.5

million, marking the series' second largest audience of the season. Nikita gained a tenth with the demo, up

to a 1.1/3 and pulled 3 million viewers.