Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Thursday; CW Enjoys Ratings Rise
CBS barely beat out ABC for the top spot Thursday
night with adults 18-49, at a 3.0 rating/9 share. The net also easily won with
total viewers, brining in 12.6 million for the night.
That said, CBS was by no means immune to the
ratings slump that continued to hit networks across the board this week. The Big Bang Theory was down 9% from
last week to a 4.0/13 with adults 18-49. $#*!
My Dad Says fell about 15% to a 2.8/9 with the same demo and 9.78 million
viewers. CSI also fell, down 13% to a
series-low 2.7/7 with adults 18-49. The
Mentalist managed to hold steady from last week.
ABC came in second, with its 8 p.m. Grey's Anatomy repeat falling flat with
the now-canceled My Generation, which
held the time slot last week. An original Grey's
episode at 9 p.m. was up slightly from last week, to a 4.5/12 with adults
18-49. Private Practice was steady
with a 2.9/8 in the key adults demo.
Fox took third place, with Bones and Fringe up
slightly with a 2.6/8 and 2.0/5, respectively, with adults 18-49.
NBC followed as fourth for the night, with a dip in
nearly all of its Thursday primetime programming. Community was down 11% to a 1.7/6 with key adults while 30 Rock slumped 19% to a 2.1/6 and 4.9
million viewers. The Office fell 8%
to a 3.4/9 and 6.9 million viewers and Outsourced
dropped 11% to 2.5/7 with key adults and 5.2 million viewers. The Apprentice fell flat vs. last week
at 1.3/4 with adults 18-49.
The CW picked up the rear, with The Vampire Diaries and Nikita both up this week with the key
adults demo. The former increased 7% to a 1.6/5 and 9% in total viewers to 3.5
million, marking the series' second largest audience of the season. Nikita gained a tenth with the demo, up
to a 1.1/3 and pulled 3 million viewers.
