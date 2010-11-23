Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins; 'SWTS' Has Weak Premiere
CBS edged out ABC for the win Monday night with a 3.5
rating/10 share with adults 18-49 while ABC was tops with total viewers. The
series premiere of Skating With the Stars
earned a 2.7 preliminary rating, though that includes 13 minutes of Dancing With the Stars finale overrun.
On CBS, How I Met Your Mother dipped 3% to a 3.5, Rules of Engagement (2.9) and Two
and a Half Men (4.5) were flat, Mike
& Molly climbed 8% to a series-high 4.0 and Hawaii Five-0 rose 14% to a 3.2.
ABC was second with a 3.4/9 while the finale of DWTS was up 18% to a 4.7 from 8-9 p.m and earned 23.3 million viewers.
Fox placed third with a 2.6/7. House dropped 15% to a season-low 3.4
and Lie To Me was down a tenth to a
1.8.
NBC trailed with a 1.6/4. Chuck slid 6% to a series-low 1.7, The Event held steady at a 1.7 and Chase grew 17% to a 1.4.
The CW aired repeats.
