Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins; 'SWTS' Has Weak Premiere

CBS edged out ABC for the win Monday night with a 3.5

rating/10 share with adults 18-49 while ABC was tops with total viewers. The

series premiere of Skating With the Stars

earned a 2.7 preliminary rating, though that includes 13 minutes of Dancing With the Stars finale overrun.

On CBS, How I Met Your Mother dipped 3% to a 3.5, Rules of Engagement (2.9) and Two

and a Half Men (4.5) were flat, Mike

& Molly climbed 8% to a series-high 4.0 and Hawaii Five-0 rose 14% to a 3.2.

ABC was second with a 3.4/9 while the finale of DWTS was up 18% to a 4.7 from 8-9 p.m and earned 23.3 million viewers.

Fox placed third with a 2.6/7. House dropped 15% to a season-low 3.4

and Lie To Me was down a tenth to a

1.8.

NBC trailed with a 1.6/4. Chuck slid 6% to a series-low 1.7, The Event held steady at a 1.7 and Chase grew 17% to a 1.4.

The CW aired repeats.