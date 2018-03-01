Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Survivor’ Premiere

CBS grabbed the win in Wednesday’s prime ratings, posting a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.2/5 that Fox put up.

The premiere of Survivor did a 1.7 on CBS. Its 2017 season finale had done a 1.9. Drama Seal Team lost 20% for a 0.8.

For Fox, The X-Files rated a 0.8 while 9-1-1 did a 1.5. Both shows lost a tenth of a point from their last fresh airings.

NBC scored a 1.1/4, as The Blacklist slipped 18% to 0.9, Law & Order: SVU was down 15% to 1.1 and Chicago P.D. posted a flat 1.2.

ABC tallied a 1.0/4, as The Goldbergs fell 24% to 1.3 and Speechless dropped 23% to 1.0. Modern Family slipped 28% to 1.3 and American Housewife dipped 29% to 1.0. Designated Survivor was off a tenth of a point at 0.7.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1 with repeats.