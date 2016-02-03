Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins on Super Bowl Special

CBS seized the Tuesday ratings crown, a two-hour Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials special rating a 2.1 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights. CBS posted a 1.7 rating and 6 share, ahead of NBC’s 1.5/5, Fox and CW’s 1.0/3 and ABC’s 0.9/3.

CBS had a repeat of NCIS leading out of the special.

NBC aired Hollywood Game Night at 1.1, down 8%, then Chicago Med at 1.6 and Chicago Fire at 1.8, both Dick Wolf shows flat with last week.

On Fox, New Girl rated a 1.4, up 17%, and Grandfathered a 1.0, up 11%, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine a flat 1.0 and The Grinder a lowly 0.6, down 14%.

CW featured The Flash at a flat 1.4 and iZombie at 0.6, up 17%.

On ABC, Fresh Off the Boat returned to a 1.4, up 17% from its last original airing, and The Muppets a 0.8, down a scary 27%. Marvel’s Agent Carter did a 0.8, down 11%, and What Would You Do? was flat at 0.7.