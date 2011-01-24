Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Sunday With Most-Watched AFC Matchup Ever

Updated 2:39 p.m. ET

CBS dominated Sunday night thanks to the AFC Championship

matchup between the Steelers and the Jets, which set a viewership record averaging 54.9 million viewers. The previous record was 51.6 million for Chargers-Bengals in 1982.

The net averaged a 14.4 rating/34

share with adults 18-49 and a whopping 40.9 million total viewers from 7-11 p.m.,

according to Nielsen time adjusted fast national ratings. CBS also led the night across the board

in all demos.

A special airing of Hawaii Five-0 enjoyed a ratings boost from its football lead-in. The show pulled a preliminary 5.6 rating with

adults 18-49 and 19.2 million viewers, though it should be noted that the

last 15 minutes of that episode ran outside of primetime.

Fox came in second, with the night's "Animation Domination"

lineup drawing a respectable 2.4/6, considering the net's football competition. The Simpsons was on par with last week

at a 3.1 with adults 18-49. The Cleveland

Show fell 11% to a 2.4 rating, while the third episode of Bob's Burgers slid 12% to a 2.2.

ABC took third with a 1.3/3, airing repeats of Desperate Housewives and Brothers & Sisters. New episodes of America's Funniest Home Videos and Extreme Makeover posted a 1.4 and 1.9,

respectively.

NBC picked up the rear with an overall 0.8/2. Its airing of Dateline marked a 0.6 with key adults

while the movie Sex and the City drew

a 0.9.