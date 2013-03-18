Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Sunday as Lineup Dips Slightly

CBS won the ratings race on St. Patrick's Day with an

overall 1.7 rating/5 share with adults 18-49 according to Nielsen overnight

numbers, as its lineup dipped slightly from last week. The Amazing Race

was down 8% to a 2.2, The Good Wife was steady at 1.5 and The

Mentalist declined a tenth to a 1.6.

Fox and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 1.6 rating;

ABC had more total viewers and Fox had a higher share. For ABC, Once Upon a

Time tied its series-low 2.2 rating, while Revenge declined 10% to a

1.8. New drama Red Widow lost another tenth for a 1.0 rating at 10 p.m.

Fox's lineup suffered drops except for The Cleveland Show

at 8:30 p.m., which was even with last week at 1.8. The Simpsons fell a

tenth to a 2.1, Family Guy dropped 15% to a 2.3 and Bob's Burgers

was off by 11% to a 1.6. Another Cleveland Show at 7:30 p.m. drew a 1.2

rating, which was down 25% from that slot last week, where American Dad

aired.

NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice was steady with last

week with a 1.8. A two-hour Dateline was even with its last episode with

a 1.3, which was only one hour. NBC finished with a 1.5/4.