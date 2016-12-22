Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Soft Night With Soft New ‘Boss’
CBS won a mostly forgettable night on broadcast TV, the season premiere of Undercover Boss doing a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and a second hour of Boss weighing in at 1.0. Undercover Boss premiered last December at 1.4.
A new episode of Code Black wrapped up prime at 0.9.
CBS scored a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 4 share. It was the only network to tally a full point; ABC was at 0.8/3, Fox and NBC at 0.7/3 and The CW at 0.2/1.
ABC aired repeated comedies before the special Game Changers With Robin Roberts did a 0.6.
Fox had repeated dramas.
NBC had a rebroadcast of Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas at 0.8 and repeated dramas thereafter.
On The CW, Terry Crews Saves Christmas was at 0.3 before an Arrow repeat.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.