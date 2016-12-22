Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Soft Night With Soft New ‘Boss’

CBS won a mostly forgettable night on broadcast TV, the season premiere of Undercover Boss doing a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and a second hour of Boss weighing in at 1.0. Undercover Boss premiered last December at 1.4.

A new episode of Code Black wrapped up prime at 0.9.

CBS scored a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 4 share. It was the only network to tally a full point; ABC was at 0.8/3, Fox and NBC at 0.7/3 and The CW at 0.2/1.

ABC aired repeated comedies before the special Game Changers With Robin Roberts did a 0.6.

Fox had repeated dramas.

NBC had a rebroadcast of Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas at 0.8 and repeated dramas thereafter.

On The CW, Terry Crews Saves Christmas was at 0.3 before an Arrow repeat.