Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as Season Finales Fall
CBS won a Sunday night that featured a plethora of season
finales with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share with adults 18-49.
The two-hour finale of Survivor drew a 2.6, which was
up a tenth from last Wednesday but down two tenths from last spring. The
one-hour reunion special at 10 p.m. also fell two tenths from last year to a
2.2.
ABC was second with a 1.7/5. The finale of Once Upon a
Time, which
featured the first footage from new series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,
was even with last week, but down a full point from last year's freshman ender
with a 2.2. Revenge followed with a two-hour finale that drew a 1.6,
down two tenths from last week and off by 33% from last year.
Fox finished in third with a 1.6/5. The Simpsons was
even with last week's 1.9, Bob's Burgers fell a tenth to a 1.6, Family
Guy rose 9% to a 2.4 and American Dad declined 17% to a 1.9. The
Cleveland Show drew a 0.8 and 1.0 at 7 and 7:30 p.m.
NBC All-Star Celebrity Apprentice was
down 13% to a 1.3, putting the network in fourth with a 1.1/3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.