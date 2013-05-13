Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as Season Finales Fall

CBS won a Sunday night that featured a plethora of season

finales with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share with adults 18-49.





The two-hour finale of Survivor drew a 2.6, which was

up a tenth from last Wednesday but down two tenths from last spring. The

one-hour reunion special at 10 p.m. also fell two tenths from last year to a

2.2.





ABC was second with a 1.7/5. The finale of Once Upon a

Time, which

featured the first footage from new series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,

was even with last week, but down a full point from last year's freshman ender

with a 2.2. Revenge followed with a two-hour finale that drew a 1.6,

down two tenths from last week and off by 33% from last year.





Fox finished in third with a 1.6/5. The Simpsons was

even with last week's 1.9, Bob's Burgers fell a tenth to a 1.6, Family

Guy rose 9% to a 2.4 and American Dad declined 17% to a 1.9. The

Cleveland Show drew a 0.8 and 1.0 at 7 and 7:30 p.m.





NBC All-Star Celebrity Apprentice was

down 13% to a 1.3, putting the network in fourth with a 1.1/3.