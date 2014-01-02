Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Rerun-Heavy New Year’s Night

The broadcast networks rang in the New Year without any original programming Wednesday night. CBS took the top spot on a rerun-filled evening, earning a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and a 3 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC finished second at 1.0/3. The network’s rebroadcast of Modern Family was the evening’s highest rated show at 1.5.

NBC drew a 0.7/2. Fox and the CW followed at 0.6/2 and 0.3/1, respectively.