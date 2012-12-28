Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Night of Repeats

CBS won a Thursday night that was filled with repeats, drawing an overall 2.1 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC aired Happy New Year, Charlie Brown at 8 p.m., which drew a 1.2, up a tenth from its broadcast last year, to finish with a 0.9/3.

CBS, NBC (0.8/2) and The CW (0.4/1) aired reruns of their normal Thursday lineups, while Fox (0.7/2) continued to air mini-blocks of its comedies, running four straight episodes of The Mindy Project.