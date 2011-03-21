Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Night With NCAA Overrun

CBS won Sunday night, with an overall 2.5 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to overnight Nielsen ratings. It should be noted that the network's coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament ran 19

minutes into primetime programming, which can skew ratings results. Amazing Race stayed flat from last week's 2.6, while Undercover Boss took a 7% dip to 2.7. CSI: Miami , which jumped 4% from last

week to 2.8, was the only program on the network to show an increase.

Fox came in second with a 2.1/6, with all of its programs increasing

from their last new episodes. Both Bob's

Burgers (2.2) and Family Guy

(3.4)jumped 10%; The Cleveland Show was up 8% to 2.7.

NBC finished third with a 1.9/6, airing a new America's Next Great Restaurant, which fell

7% to 1.3. Celebrity Apprentice

stayed flat at 2.8.

ABC came in next at 1.7/5, with a special preview of the new season of Shark Tank, which earned a 1.9 at 9 p.m.;

the show will move to its Friday slot on Mar. 25. Secret Millionaire dropped 14% to 2.4, while the season finale of Detroit 1-8-7 sent the series down 8% to

1.1.