Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins a Night of Mostly Repeats

Even

with The Big Bang Theory in repeat, CBS was able to snag the ratings

victory Thursday with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Rules of Engagement suffered

without a new Big Bang, dropping 16% to a 2.7. Person of Interest

fell 13% to a 2.8, while The Mentalist drew a 2.7, down 10%.

Fox

came in second with a 2.2/6. The X Factor results show was down 7% from

last week to a 2.8.

For ABC, A

Charlie Brown Christmas was down 5% versus the same night telecast last

year to a 1.8, while the special, This Year With Katie Couric drew a 1.5

from 9-11p.m. The network scored an overall 1.6/4.

NBC, which had a

0.8/2, and aired all repeats except for the already cancelled Prime Suspect,

whichfell 38% from its last original to a 0.8.

The CW finished a

night full of repeats with a 0.3/1.