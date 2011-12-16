Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins a Night of Mostly Repeats
Even
with The Big Bang Theory in repeat, CBS was able to snag the ratings
victory Thursday with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Rules of Engagement suffered
without a new Big Bang, dropping 16% to a 2.7. Person of Interest
fell 13% to a 2.8, while The Mentalist drew a 2.7, down 10%.
Fox
came in second with a 2.2/6. The X Factor results show was down 7% from
last week to a 2.8.
For ABC, A
Charlie Brown Christmas was down 5% versus the same night telecast last
year to a 1.8, while the special, This Year With Katie Couric drew a 1.5
from 9-11p.m. The network scored an overall 1.6/4.
NBC, which had a
0.8/2, and aired all repeats except for the already cancelled Prime Suspect,
whichfell 38% from its last original to a 0.8.
The CW finished a
night full of repeats with a 0.3/1.
