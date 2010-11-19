Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Night; Most Thursday Shows Up

CBS won another night on Thursday, earning a 3.3 rating/9 share with adults 18-49 and easily topping with total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. All of the net's shows rose, with The Big Bang Theory up 2% (4.3), $#*! My Dad Says up 7% (3.1), CSI up 11% (3.1) and The Mentalist up 7% (3.0).

ABC was a close second, scoring a 3.1/9 in the demo. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving earned a 2.2 at 8 p.m. while Grey's Anatomy climbed 8% to a 4.3 and Private Practice was even at a 2.9.

Fox placed third with a 2.3/6. Bones rose 4% to a 2.7 and Fringe jumped 12% to a 1.9.

NBC was behind in fourth with a 2.2/6 with several of its Thursday shows down. Community dropped 5% to a 1.9, 30 Rock slipped 4% to a 2.3 and The Apprentice tumbled 14% to a 1.2. At 9 p.m. The Office rose 3% to a 3.7 and Outsourced was up 4% to a 2.7.

The CW aired repeats.