Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'NCIS' Stays at Season Low

CBS won Tuesday

night with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS stayed at its season-low 3.4 while its

spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles rebounded 4% from its own season low to post a

2.9. Unforgettable was down 5% to a 2.0.

ABC's double-dose

of Dancing With the Stars help put the network in second place with a

2.3/6. Dancing With the Stars: The Story So Far drew a 1.9 at 8 p.m., down 32% from last year's telecast. The first results show

of the season drew a 3.0, down 30% from last spring's results show premiere,

but only a tenth off from Monday's performance episode. Body of Proof returned

to its normal post-Dancing With the Stars levels, rising 50% from two

weeks ago to a 2.1.

NBC edged out Fox

for third place with a 1.8/5, as both its series suffered double-digit drops. The

Biggest Loser and Fashion Star were each down 17% to a 1.9 and 1.5,

respectively.

Fox finished with

a 1.7/5. Raising Hope was down 6% to a 1.5; following a repeat of that

show, New Girl dropped 7% to a 2.5 while Breaking In improved 8%

to a 1.4.

The CW finished

with an overall 0.6/2. 90210 was even in A18-49 with a 0.7 and up 14% in

A18-34 with a 0.8. Ringer was flat in the A18-49 demo, and up in A18-34 with a 0.5 for each.