Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'NCIS' Stays at Season Low
CBS won Tuesday
night with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS stayed at its season-low 3.4 while its
spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles rebounded 4% from its own season low to post a
2.9. Unforgettable was down 5% to a 2.0.
ABC's double-dose
of Dancing With the Stars help put the network in second place with a
2.3/6. Dancing With the Stars: The Story So Far drew a 1.9 at 8 p.m., down 32% from last year's telecast. The first results show
of the season drew a 3.0, down 30% from last spring's results show premiere,
but only a tenth off from Monday's performance episode. Body of Proof returned
to its normal post-Dancing With the Stars levels, rising 50% from two
weeks ago to a 2.1.
NBC edged out Fox
for third place with a 1.8/5, as both its series suffered double-digit drops. The
Biggest Loser and Fashion Star were each down 17% to a 1.9 and 1.5,
respectively.
Fox finished with
a 1.7/5. Raising Hope was down 6% to a 1.5; following a repeat of that
show, New Girl dropped 7% to a 2.5 while Breaking In improved 8%
to a 1.4.
The CW finished
with an overall 0.6/2. 90210 was even in A18-49 with a 0.7 and up 14% in
A18-34 with a 0.8. Ringer was flat in the A18-49 demo, and up in A18-34 with a 0.5 for each.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.