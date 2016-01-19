Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Grows

CBS won the Monday broadcast battle, Supergirl leading the way with a 1.8, flat with its previous fresh airing. Scorpion did a 2.0, down 5%, and NCIS: Los Angeles a 1.8, up 13%.

CBS posted a 1.8, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 5 share. ABC had a 1.7/5, Fox a 1.5/4, NBC a 1.1/3 and The CW a 0.4/1.

ABC had The Bachelor at 2.1, up 11% from last week, and Bachelor Live down 10% at 0.9.

Fox’s Masterchef Celebrity Showdown rated a 1.4.

On NBC, Superstore scored a 1.6, up 7%, then Telenovela inched up 10% at 1.1. The Biggest Loser rated a 1.0, down 9%.

The CW had Just For Laughs Starring Howie Mandel at 0.4.