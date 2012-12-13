Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Narrowly on Wednesday

CBS took the narrow victory on Wednesday with an overall 2.7 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Survivor was down 3% to a 2.8 while Criminal Minds rose 3% to a 3.1. CSI hit a new series low of 2.2, falling 15% from last week.

Fox took second as The X Factor was down 7% to a 2.6.

ABC saw much of its lineup hit lows, as the net finished in third with a 2.4/7. The Middle dropped 4% to a season-low 2.2, while The Neighbors fell 16% to a 1.6, its lowest rating so far. Modern Family tied its own season-low of 4.2, falling 11% from two weeks ago. The special Barbara Walters Presents: 10 Most Fascinating People of 2012 drew a 2.1 from 9:30-11 p.m., was down 9% from last year's version.

NBC's Take It All struggled without the benefit of a strong lead-in from The Voice, falling 50% from Tuesday to a 1.1. Earlier, Whitney tied its season-high 1.4 rating, which was an 8% improvement over last week. Chicago Fire also struggled, falling 26% from last week to a 1.4. NBC ended up with an overall 1.2/3.

The CW's Arrow fell 9% from last week with 18-49s to a 1.0. The rookie superhero drama also drew a 0.9 with 18-34s. The net re-aired the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which ran on CBS last week, for a 0.7 rating with 18-49s. The net finished with a 0.8/2.