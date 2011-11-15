Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Monday as 'Two and a Half Men' RisesAgain
CBS took the
Monday ratings crown with an overall 4.2 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Two and a Half Men rose again,
up 4% to a 5.3 for the night's highest rating. How I Met Your Mother was
up a tenth to a 4.5 and 2 Broke Girls rose 7% to a 4.8. Mike &
Molly continues to benefit from its strong lead-in, going up 5% to a 4.4. HawaiiFive-0 was up 10% to a 3.3 at 10 p.m.
NBC's newsmagazine
Rock Center With Brian Williams, which featured the first interview with
former Penn State football coach Jerry
Sandusky -- who faces allegations of sexual abuse towards children -- was up
30% to a 1.3. The Sing-Off held steady at a 1.5 from 8-10 p.m. The network had an overall 1.4/4, good enough
for fourth place.
ABC
finished in second with an overall 3.2/8. Dancing With the Stars was
even with another 3.4 from 8-10
p.m. A special edition of 20/20, which featured
an interview with Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords (Arz.), scored a 2.8.
Coming
in at third was Fox with a 2.4/6. Terra Nova posted a 2.3, down 12%,
while House dropped as well, falling two tenths to a 2.5.
The
CW rounded out the night with a 0.6/2 in A18-49. Hart of Dixie and Gossip
Girl each garnered a 0.6 rating for the demo, even with last week.
