Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Monday as 'Two and a Half Men' RisesAgain

CBS took the

Monday ratings crown with an overall 4.2 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Two and a Half Men rose again,

up 4% to a 5.3 for the night's highest rating. How I Met Your Mother was

up a tenth to a 4.5 and 2 Broke Girls rose 7% to a 4.8. Mike &

Molly continues to benefit from its strong lead-in, going up 5% to a 4.4. HawaiiFive-0 was up 10% to a 3.3 at 10 p.m.

NBC's newsmagazine

Rock Center With Brian Williams, which featured the first interview with

former Penn State football coach Jerry

Sandusky -- who faces allegations of sexual abuse towards children -- was up

30% to a 1.3. The Sing-Off held steady at a 1.5 from 8-10 p.m. The network had an overall 1.4/4, good enough

for fourth place.

ABC

finished in second with an overall 3.2/8. Dancing With the Stars was

even with another 3.4 from 8-10

p.m. A special edition of 20/20, which featured

an interview with Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords (Arz.), scored a 2.8.

Coming

in at third was Fox with a 2.4/6. Terra Nova posted a 2.3, down 12%,

while House dropped as well, falling two tenths to a 2.5.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.6/2 in A18-49. Hart of Dixie and Gossip

Girl each garnered a 0.6 rating for the demo, even with last week.