Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Men' Ties Season High

CBS won Thursday night with adults 18-49, posting an overall

3.2 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. While The Big

Bang Theory was down 4% to a 5.0, Two and a Half Men was up 11% to

tie its season-high rating of 4.0. Person of Interest was even with

another 2.9 and Elementary, which received CBS' post-Super Bowl slot this

week, was down 8% to a 2.2.

Fox took second as The X Factor was even

week-over-week with a 2.3, though it again lost to NBC's The Voice

head-to-head (2.3 vs. 3.0). Glee returned from five weeks off to a 2.4,

down 8%.

The Voice helped NBC's The Office improve 32%

from its last airing two weeks ago to a season-high 2.5. Parks &

Recreation followed with a 1.8, up 6%. Rock Center was down 15% to a

1.1. NBC finished in fourth with a 2.1/6.

ABC took third with a 2.2/6, as rookie Last Resort

was up 8% to a 1.4. Grey's Anatomy was also up 7% to a 3.2 and Scandal

was even at 2.0.

For The CW, The Vampire Diaries was down a

tenth with both 18-49s and 18-34s to a 1.4 and 1.5, respectively. Beauty

and the Beast was up a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.7 and even with 18-34s

with a 0.7 as well. The network finished with a 1.1/3.