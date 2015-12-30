Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Lone Original Special on Tuesday

CBS topped broadcasters with a 1.0 rating/3 share on a repeat-laden Tuesday. As the only original broadcast of the night, Kennedy Center Honors grabbed a 0.9. CBS also aired a repeat of NCIS, earning a 1.2.

NBC followed with a 0.8/3. Rebroadcasts of Hollywood Game Night, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire pulled in a 0.8, 0.8 and 0.7, respectively.

ABC finished in third with a 0.6/2. Repeats of comedies Fresh off the Boat and The Muppets earned a 0.8 and 0.5, while Beyond the Tank reeled in a 0.6.

Fox placed fourth with a 0.5/2. Rebroadcasts of New Girl, Grandfathered, New Girl and The Grinder took in a 0.6, 0.5, 0.5 and 0.4, respectively.

The CW trailed with a 0.3/1, with The Flash and iZombie earning a 0.4 and 0.2 for their rebroadcasts.