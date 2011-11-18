Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Its First Thursday of Season
CBS
was able to win its first Thursday of the season with an overall 3.2 rating/8
share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Big
Bang Theory and Rules of Engagement were both even with last week at
5.2 and 3.6, respectively. Person of Interest returned from a few weeks
off to a 2.6, down a tenth to match its season low. The Mentalist was
down 14% from its last original to post a 2.5, also matching its season low.
Fox
took second with an overall 2.9/8. The X Factor results show was down
another 9% to a 3.0 and Bones was up a tenth to a 2.8.
ABC
finished in third with a 2.2/6. A special 20/20 with Regis Philbin and
Katie Couric drew a 1.5, while a two-hour edition of Private Practice
scored a 2.5, down 14% from last week's one-hour version.
NBC
was in fourth with a 1.8/5. Community was up a tenth to a 1.6, with Parks
& Recreation also up 11% to a 2.0. The Office fell another tenth to
a 2.9, matching its season low and Whitney followed suit, dropping 10%
to a series low 1.9. Prime Suspect put up a 1.1 at 10 p.m.
The
CW rounded out the night with an overall 0.8/2 in A18-49. The network aired the
movie Beneath the Blue, which featured Vampire Diaries star Paul
Wesley. (Note: The movie was pre-empted in the Denver and New
York markets due to the New York Jets-Denver
Broncos game.)
