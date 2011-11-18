Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Its First Thursday of Season

CBS

was able to win its first Thursday of the season with an overall 3.2 rating/8

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Big

Bang Theory and Rules of Engagement were both even with last week at

5.2 and 3.6, respectively. Person of Interest returned from a few weeks

off to a 2.6, down a tenth to match its season low. The Mentalist was

down 14% from its last original to post a 2.5, also matching its season low.

Fox

took second with an overall 2.9/8. The X Factor results show was down

another 9% to a 3.0 and Bones was up a tenth to a 2.8.

ABC

finished in third with a 2.2/6. A special 20/20 with Regis Philbin and

Katie Couric drew a 1.5, while a two-hour edition of Private Practice

scored a 2.5, down 14% from last week's one-hour version.

NBC

was in fourth with a 1.8/5. Community was up a tenth to a 1.6, with Parks

& Recreation also up 11% to a 2.0. The Office fell another tenth to

a 2.9, matching its season low and Whitney followed suit, dropping 10%

to a series low 1.9. Prime Suspect put up a 1.1 at 10 p.m.

The

CW rounded out the night with an overall 0.8/2 in A18-49. The network aired the

movie Beneath the Blue, which featured Vampire Diaries star Paul

Wesley. (Note: The movie was pre-empted in the Denver and New

York markets due to the New York Jets-Denver

Broncos game.)