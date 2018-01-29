Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Grammys

CBS took the Sunday ratings title by a mile, as the Grammys led to a 5.0 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, across prime. That was alongside an 18 share, which easily beat the 1.0/3 put up by ABC.

The Grammys’ Red Carpet Live pre-game did a 2.2, and the awards telecast, which saw Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar haul home a bunch of prizes, rated a 5.4. That was down 30% from last year’s Grammys, hosted by LL Cool J.

James Corden, host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS, hosted the 2018 Grammys.

ABC had a couple America’s Funniest Home Videos repeats, then Shark Tank at 1.1 and 1.0. Last week’s Shark Tank double run did a pair of 1.0s.

NBC rated a 0.5/2, with Dateline at 0.7 and the 2014 movie Neighbors at 0.4.

Fox was at 0.4/1 with repeated comedies, including Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.3/1.