Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Grammys
CBS took the Sunday ratings title by a mile, as the Grammys led to a 5.0 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, across prime. That was alongside an 18 share, which easily beat the 1.0/3 put up by ABC.
The Grammys’ Red Carpet Live pre-game did a 2.2, and the awards telecast, which saw Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar haul home a bunch of prizes, rated a 5.4. That was down 30% from last year’s Grammys, hosted by LL Cool J.
James Corden, host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS, hosted the 2018 Grammys.
ABC had a couple America’s Funniest Home Videos repeats, then Shark Tank at 1.1 and 1.0. Last week’s Shark Tank double run did a pair of 1.0s.
NBC rated a 0.5/2, with Dateline at 0.7 and the 2014 movie Neighbors at 0.4.
Fox was at 0.4/1 with repeated comedies, including Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and Family Guy.
Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.3/1.
