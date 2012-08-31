Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as GOP Coverage Tops NBC

Thanks to its coverage of presidential candidate Mitt Romney's speech on the final night of Republican National Convention, CBS was able to take Thursday with an overall 1.8 rating/5 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The coverage was up four tenths from Wednesday to a 1.0, its best of the three days. Earlier, Big Brother was even with last week at 2.3.

ABC grabbed second with a 1.4/4. Its GOP coverage tied with CBS at a 1.0, improving by three tenths from Wednesday. Wipeout was up 23% to a 1.6 and Rookie Blue, airing an hour earlier, was up 50% to a 1.5.

NBC finished in fourth with a 1.0/3, and saw its coverage of the RNC fall 38% from Wednesday to a 0.8, the lowest of the broadcast nets. Earlier, Saving Hope was up five tenths to a season-high 1.1.

Fox's repeats put the network in third with a 1.1/3.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/1. The Next drew a 0.5.

(Note: Some Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC stations aired preseason football in various markets.)