Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Football

Thanks to Thursday Night Football, CBS was the top network in ratings Thursday, scoring a 2.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. That easily topped NBC’s 1.2/4.

Thursday Night Kickoff did a flat 1.9 on CBS and the game a 2.8, down 10% from last week. The Raiders beat the Chiefs in a tight one.

On NBC, Superstore scored a flat 1.1, as did The Good Place, which was down a tenth of a point. Will & Grace rated a flat 1.7 and Great News a 0.8, down 20%, before Chicago Fire posted a level 1.1.

ABC scored a 1.1/4, with It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown at 1.4 and Toy Storyof Terror at 1.1. Scandal slipped 8% to 1.1 and How to Get Away With Murder went down 10% to 0.9.

Fox was at 0.7/3, as Gotham did a flat 0.8 and The Orville was in repeats at 0.6.

The CW posted a 0.6/2, with Supernatural down 14% at 0.6 and Arrow at a flat 0.6. Both shows had their season premieres last week.

Telemundo did a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.