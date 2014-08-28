Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as ‘Extant’ Grows, ‘Big Brother’ Tops Night

CBS led the broadcasters on Wednesday night with an overall 1.8 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Big Brother led all shows with a 2.3 rating, which was even with last week. Extant rose 10% to a 1.1.

NBC took second with a 1.6/4. America’s Got Talent fell 5% to a new series-low 1.8, while Taxi Brooklyn remained at last week’s low of 0.8.

ABC was in third with a 1.5, airing the finale of Motive, which rose 13% to a 0.9.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance rose 22% to a 1.3, as the network took fourth.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was even with last week’s 0.5.