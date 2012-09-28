Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Elementary' Premieres Solid

CBS' Sherlock Holmes drama Elementary got off to a

healthy start Thursday, averaging a 3.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 13.3

million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Big Bang Theory also returned strong to start off the night, up a tenth from its year-ago rating at a 5.0. On its new night, Two and a

Half Men premiered to a 3.5, down 8% from its May finale. Person of

Interest returned to a 2.9, down just 6% from its series premiere last

fall. CBS won the night overall with a 3.4 rating/10 share and 13.8 million total viewers.

ABC was second for the night with a 2.9/8, while new action

drama Last Resort opened to a 2.2 rating and 9.1 million viewers at 8

p.m. That was up a tenth from what the debut of Charlie's Angels did in

the tough self-starting time period last year. Grey's Anatomy was one of the few series this week to

improve, gaining 5% from its year-ago premiere to a 4.3. Scandal also bested

its spring debut, up 10% to a 2.2.

Fox was third with a 2.8/8, with The X Factor down 6%

from last week to a 3.2 and Glee sliding 14% to a 2.5.

NBC was fourth with a 1.7/5. SNL Weekend Update Thursday posted a 1.5, down a

tenth from its last special, while Up All Night climbed a tenth from its premiere rating to a 1.4. The

Office was even at a 2.4 and Parks & Recreation decreased a tenth to a 1.6. Rock Center fell 27% to a 0.8.

The CW's The Next fell 50% week-over-week to a 0.3.