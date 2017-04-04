Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Easily With Hoops

CBS won the Monday ratings battle by a mile thanks to its March Madness final. The network had a 4.6 rating in adults 18-49, and a 16 share, as North Carolina took down Gonzaga. The pre-game show at 8:30 did a 2.6 and the game itself a 5.6. Last year’s final aired on TNT, TBS and truTV, not on CBS.

NBC was runner up at 1.7/6, with The Voice doing a 2.1, down 9%, before Taken slipped 18% to a 0.9.

ABC had a 1.2/4, with Dancing With the Stars down 6% at 1.5 before Quantico fell 25% to 0.6.

Fox scored a 0.7/2, with 24: Legacy at 0.8, down a tenth of a point from last week, and APB at a flat 0.6.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.