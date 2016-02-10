Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins on Drama Strength

Enjoying gains from its Tuesday dramas, CBS grabbed the ratings title on a slow night, putting up a 1.8 rating in 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 6 share. NBC was next up at 1.5/5, then CW at 1.1/3, Fox at 1.0/3 and ABC at 0.8/3.

NCIS was flat at 2.4 for CBS, while NCIS: New Orleans grew 6% to 1.9 and Limitless was up 8% to 1.3.

On NBC, Hollywood Game Night was flat at 1.1. Also level with the previous week were Chicago Med (1.6) and Chicago Fire (1.8).

The CW had The Flash up 14% at 1.6, then iZombie at 0.6, which was flat.

Fox featured New Girl, at a flat 1.4, and Grandfathered off 10% at 0.9, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine at a flat 1.0 and The Grinder up a noisy 33% to 0.8.

Over ABC’s way, Fresh Off the Boatand The Muppets, in new time slots, did 1.2 and 0.9, respectively. Fresh was down 14% while Muppets grew 13%. Drama Marvel’s Agent Carter weighed in at a flat 0.8 and What Would You Do? was down a tenth at 0.6.