Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Despite Dips

CBS took a close Thursday broadcast battle, posting a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. NBC and ABC matched the CBS share, the former with a 1.4 rating and the latter at 1.3. Fox posted a 0.8/3 while The CW did a 0.6/2.

CBS led despite dips week to week. Big Bang Theory slid 18% to 3.0, then The Great Indoors was down 15% from its premiere at 1.7. Mom fell 19% to 1.3 and Life in Pieces was off 13% to land at 1.3. Pure Genius lost 25% from its premiere to a 0.9.

NBC mostly showed growth on the night. Superstore dropped 8% to 1.2 while The Good Place grew 17% to 1.4. Chicago Med was up 14% to a 1.6, while Blacklist climbed 8% to a 1.3.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy decreased 5% to 2.1, Notorious was a flat 0.8, and How to Get Away With Murder dipped 8% to 1.1.

On Fox, Rosewood was good for a flat 0.8, while Pitch pitched a 0.9, up 13%.

CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow rated a flat 0.6 while Supernatural grew 17% to a 0.7.

The networks competed with football on the NFL Network, among other offerings.