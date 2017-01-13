Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Despite Comedy Dips

CBS won Thursday with a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. Fox and NBC were next at 1.1/4, then ABC at 1.0/3 and The CW at 0.3/1.

CBS' The Great Indoors rated a 1.4, down 26%, then Mom fell 24% to 1.3, and Life in Pieces slipped 14% to 1.2. Pure Genius grew 25% to 1.0.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen weighed in at a flat 1.2 and My Kitchen Rules a 0.9 for its premiere.

NBC’s Superstore scored a flat 1.2 and The Good Place went up 10% to 1.1. Chicago Med did a flat 1.2 and The Blacklist a level 1.0.

At ABC, The Great American Baking Show scored a flat 1.0 and special Taking the Stage: Changing America a 0.9.

The CW was in repeats.