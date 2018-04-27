Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Despite Comedies’ Decline

CBS was the winner in Thursday’s prime ratings, its comedies leading to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 1.1/5 that Fox posted.

CBS had The Big Bang Theory down 21% at 1.9 and Young Sheldon off 11% at 1.7, then Mom down 7% 1.3 and Life in Pieces at a flat 1.0. SWAT closed out prime with an 11% decrease for a 0.8.

On Fox, the NFL Draft special occupied all of prime, good for a 1.1.

ABC was at 1.0/4. Grey’s Anatomy fell 13% to 1.4 1.6 and Station 19 slid 18% to 0.9, then the season starter of Quantico did a 0.5, down a tenth of a point from last spring’s finale.

Telemundo rated a 0.8/3 with Premios Billboard de la Musica Latina.

NBC did a 0.6/3. Superstore was at 0.7 and A.P. Bio at 0.5, both shows down a tenth of a point. After a Will & Grace repeat, Mindy Kaling comedy Champions rated a flat 0.4. Chicago Fire fell 10% to 0.9.

Univision rated a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.4/1. Supernatural slipped 33% to 0.4 and Arrow fell 25% to 0.3.