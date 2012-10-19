Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as Comedy Duo Improves

CBS won Thursday with adults 18-49, posting an overall 3.1

rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The net's comedy duo of

The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men were both up from last

week, with Big Bang rising 4% to a 4.7 and Two and a Half Men (which featured guest star Miley Cyrus) hitting

a season-high 4.0 rating, up 14%. Person of Interest was down 7% from

two weeks ago for a 2.8, while new drama Elementary returned from a week

off to a 2.3, down 8%.

The second episode of The CW's Beauty and the Beast

lost 42% of its premiere audience to fall to a 0.7 with adults 18-49. In the

net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Beauty was down 33% to a 0.8. Earlier,

The Vampire Diaries was down 25% in 18-49 to a 1.2 and fell by 24% with

18-34s to a 1.3. The network finished with a 1.0/3 for the night.

ABC took second with an overall 2.4/7. Last Resort

improved 6% to a 1.7, Grey's Anatomy was off by 13% for a 3.3 and Scandal

was even with two weeks ago to a 2.0.

Fox aired Game 4 of the National League Championship

Series Thursday night, which drew a 1.6 rating and averaged 6.04 million total viewers.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.4/4. 30 Rock

was even with last week at 1.3 and Up All Night was up 27% to a 1.4. The

Office was down 9% to a new series-low 2.0 and Parks & Recreation

fell 16% to a 1.6, to tie its own series low. Rock Center was down 10%

to a 0.9.