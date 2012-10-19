Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as Comedy Duo Improves
CBS won Thursday with adults 18-49, posting an overall 3.1
rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The net's comedy duo of
The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men were both up from last
week, with Big Bang rising 4% to a 4.7 and Two and a Half Men (which featured guest star Miley Cyrus) hitting
a season-high 4.0 rating, up 14%. Person of Interest was down 7% from
two weeks ago for a 2.8, while new drama Elementary returned from a week
off to a 2.3, down 8%.
The second episode of The CW's Beauty and the Beast
lost 42% of its premiere audience to fall to a 0.7 with adults 18-49. In the
net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Beauty was down 33% to a 0.8. Earlier,
The Vampire Diaries was down 25% in 18-49 to a 1.2 and fell by 24% with
18-34s to a 1.3. The network finished with a 1.0/3 for the night.
ABC took second with an overall 2.4/7. Last Resort
improved 6% to a 1.7, Grey's Anatomy was off by 13% for a 3.3 and Scandal
was even with two weeks ago to a 2.0.
Fox aired Game 4 of the National League Championship
Series Thursday night, which drew a 1.6 rating and averaged 6.04 million total viewers.
NBC finished fourth with a 1.4/4. 30 Rock
was even with last week at 1.3 and Up All Night was up 27% to a 1.4. The
Office was down 9% to a new series-low 2.0 and Parks & Recreation
fell 16% to a 1.6, to tie its own series low. Rock Center was down 10%
to a 0.9.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.