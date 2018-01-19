Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Comedies

CBS was the top earner in Thursday ratings, its comedies leading to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.5/6 that ABC posted.

CBS had Big Bang Theory at 2.9 and Young Sheldon at 2.4, both down a tenth of a point from last week. Mom did a 1.6 and Life in Pieces a 1.2, both comedies flat, then SWAT dropped 9% to 1.0.

On ABC, the TGIT lineup returned with some pop after a two-month break. Grey’s Anatomy grew 22% to a 2.2 and Scandal went up 18% to a 1.3, then How to Get Away With Murder increased 11% to a 1.0.

Fox did a 1.1/4. The Four: Battle For Stardom took up all of Fox’s prime and went up 10%.

NBC was at 1.0/4. Superstore dropped 9% to 1.0 and The Good Place rated a flat 1.0, then Will & Grace grew 18% to 1.3 and Great News climbed 17% to 0.7. Chicago Fire increased 11% to a 1.0.

The CW did a 0.5/2. Supernatural was at 0.6 and Arrow at 0.5, both up a tenth from their last fresh airings last month.



Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.5/2.