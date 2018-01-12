Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Comedies

CBS took the top ratings honors Thursday, its popular sitcoms leading to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.2/5 posted by ABC.

Big Bang Theory did a 3.0 and Young Sheldon a 2.5 on CBS, both shows down a tenth of a point. Mom rated a 1.6 and Life in Pieces a 1.2, both also down a tenth. Drama SWAT closed out prime at a flat 1.1.

ABC had a repeat of game show Child Support, then Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story at 1.4, up 27% from the previous week’s Truth and Lies: Waco at 1.1. Skater Harding sat for an interview on ABC.

Fox did a 1.0/4. The Four: Battle for Stardom fell 17% from its premiere to a 1.0. It aired 8-10 p.m.

NBC rated a 0.9/4. Superstore did a 1.1 and The Good Place a 1.0, both shows flat. Will & Grace fell 21% to 1.1 and Great News did a flat 0.6. Chicago Fire slipped 18% to 0.9.

Univision rated a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.5/2.

The CW scored a 0.3/1 with the 23rd Annual Critics Choice Awards.