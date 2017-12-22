Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Comedies

CBS took the ratings crown Thursday, its comedies leading the network to a 1.3 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That got by NBC’s 1.0/4.

After a Big Bang Theory repeat, a new Young Sheldon lost 15% for a 1.7 and Mom did a flat 1.4, then Life in Pieces a level 1.1. Drama SWAT grew 10% to a 1.1.

On NBC, a double shot of Great News rated a 0.5 and a 0.4. It did a 0.7 in its last airing. A Saturday Night Live Christmas rated a 1.1 from 9 to 11 p.m.

ABC scored a 0.9/4. A Charlie Brown Christmas rated a 1.3 and CMA Country Christmas a 0.7.

Univision was at 0.5/2 and Telemundo at 0.3/1.

Fox did a 0.3/1 with repeats of Gotham and The Orville.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with repeats of Supernatural and Arrow.