Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Brother’

CBS was top of the broadcast standings Thursday, with Big Brother at a 1.7 rating in viewers 18-49, down 11%. Repeats led into Big Brother, and Republican National Convention coverage led out; CBS did a 0.7 in the latter to give the net a 1.2 rating and 5 share for the night, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings.

Next up was NBC at 1.0/4. The season finale of Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge did a flat 0.9 while NBC’s RNC coverage scored a 1.1.

ABC scored a 0.7/3. Battlebots and Greatest Hits both slipped 22% to 0.7, before ABC’s political coverage rated a 0.7.

Fox had a 0.6/3, with the Bones season finale at a flat 0.8 and Home Free down a tenth at 0.4.

CW aired a repeat of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, then a new Beauty and the Beast at a flat 0.2.