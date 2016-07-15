Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Brother’

CBS took the broadcast ratings crown Thursday thanks to Big Brother, the network posting a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. Following repeats, Big Brother scored a flat 1.9, and was followed by a repeated Code Black.

ABC notched a 0.9/4, with a President Obama town hall special rating a 1.0, then Greatest Hits down a tenth at 0.9 and a repeat of Match Game.

Fox and NBC tied at 0.7/3. Fox had Bones at 0.8, down a tenth from its last original airing, and Home Free at a flat 0.5.

NBC aired a Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge repeat before a new one did a 0.9, and Aquarius rated a 0.5; both were flat with last week.

The CW had a DC’s Legends of Tomorrow repeat, then Beauty and the Beast at a flat 0.2. That made for a 0.2/1 on the night.