Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Bones,' 'Fringe,' 'CSI,' 'Mentalist' All Up

Against mostly ABC & NBC repeats, the Fox and CBS lineups rose vs.
their last original episodes, but with repeats early, NBC's The
Marriage Ref had a series low 2.1 adults 18-49 rating
down 9% from last week.

CBS had little trouble sweeping through the ratings night on Thursday.
Survivor
was up 6% from last week to a 3.7 adults 18-49 rating, and was the top
rated show of the night. CSI was up 6% from
its last 9pm original (3/11) to a 3.5 rating, and The
Mentalist was up 3% from its last 10pm original (3/11) to a
3.5 rating.
