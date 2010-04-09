Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Bones,' 'Fringe,' 'CSI,' 'Mentalist' All Up

Against mostly ABC & NBC repeats, the Fox and CBS lineups rose vs.

their last original episodes, but with repeats early, NBC's The

Marriage Ref had a series low 2.1 adults 18-49 rating

down 9% from last week.

CBS had little trouble sweeping through the ratings night on Thursday.

Survivor

was up 6% from last week to a 3.7 adults 18-49 rating, and was the top

rated show of the night. CSI was up 6% from

its last 9pm original (3/11) to a 3.5 rating, and The

Mentalist was up 3% from its last 10pm original (3/11) to a

3.5 rating.

