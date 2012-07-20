Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Big Brother' Remains Steady

CBS won Thursday with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother was down 15% from last Thursday's premiere to a 2.2, but on par with what the show had been averaging in subsequent episodes.

ABC finished in second with a 1.3/4. Duets ended its first season down 10% to a season-low 0.9. Wipeout was down 11% to a 1.6 and Rookie Blue was up 17% to a 1.4.

Fox's Take Me Out was even with a 1.2, landing the network in third place with an overall 1.1/4.

NBC came in fourth with a 0.6/2. Saving Hope was even with another 0.5 and Rock Center was down 42% from last week to a 0.7, its summer low.

The CW aired repeats for a 0.2/1.