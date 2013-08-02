Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Big Brother' Remains at Season High
CBS won Thursday with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share with
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother was
even with last week's season-high 2.5.
ABC and NBC tied for second with a 1.0/3 (ABC had more total
viewers). Motive was flat with last week's series-low 0.8 and Rookie
Blue dropped 9% to tie its season low of 1.0. Earlier, Wipeout rose
20% to a 1.2.
The Winner Is... was flat with last week's low of
0.9, while Hollywood Game Night fell 8% to a 1.2, its lowest rating so
far.
The CW aired the Young Hollywood Awards for a 0.3 rating
and 871,000 total viewers.
Fox aired repeats.
