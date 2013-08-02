Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Big Brother' Remains at Season High

CBS won Thursday with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother was

even with last week's season-high 2.5.





ABC and NBC tied for second with a 1.0/3 (ABC had more total

viewers). Motive was flat with last week's series-low 0.8 and Rookie

Blue dropped 9% to tie its season low of 1.0. Earlier, Wipeout rose

20% to a 1.2.



The Winner Is... was flat with last week's low of

0.9, while Hollywood Game Night fell 8% to a 1.2, its lowest rating so

far.





The CW aired the Young Hollywood Awards for a 0.3 rating

and 871,000 total viewers.





Fox aired repeats.



