Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Big Brother' Has Low Sunday Debut
CBS won a slow Sunday with an overall 1.1 rating/3 share
with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother
drew a 1.7, which was down 23% from last week's premiere and down 26% from last
summer's Sunday debut.
ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap and Whodunnit? each
fell 23% from last week to a 1.0, helping ABC finish third with a 0.9/3.
NBC's Crossing Lines was even with last week's
two-hour premiere with a 0.7. NBC took fourth with a 0.8/2.
Fox aired repeats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.