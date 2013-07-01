Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Big Brother' Has Low Sunday Debut

CBS won a slow Sunday with an overall 1.1 rating/3 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother

drew a 1.7, which was down 23% from last week's premiere and down 26% from last

summer's Sunday debut.





ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap and Whodunnit? each

fell 23% from last week to a 1.0, helping ABC finish third with a 0.9/3.





NBC's Crossing Lines was even with last week's

two-hour premiere with a 0.7. NBC took fourth with a 0.8/2.





Fox aired repeats.