Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Big Brother’

CBS took the Wednesday ratings crown, posting a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, on the return of Big Brother. CBS had a 6 share for the night. It easily beat runner-up Fox (at 0.8/4), which won the previous Wednesday.

Big Brother scored a 1.7 across two hours and was followed by a repeat. Big Brother debuted last season at 1.8 and did a 2.0 in its finale.

Fox had MasterChef up 11% at 1.0, then The F Word with Gordon Ramsay off 14% at 0.6.

NBC was at 0.6/3, with Little Big Shots: Forever Young at 0.9 and The Carmichael Show at 0.7 and then repeats. Both shows were down a tenth of a point.

ABC was just behind at 0.6/2 with repeated comedies, then To Tell the Truth at a flat 0.6.

The CW was at 0.2/1 with repeats.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.5/2 in prime.