Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Big Brother’

CBS snagged top broadcast ratings Wednesday, with Big Brother posting a flat 1.8 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and summer suspense drama American Gothic doing a 0.7, which was flat with its premiere. That gave CBS a 1.2 rating and 5 share in 18-49.

NBC and Fox both put up a 0.9/4. NBC aired Olympic swimming trials at 1.2 and The Night Shift at 0.8, the latter down 11%. Fox’s MasterChef grew 10% to 1.1, and Wayward Pines climbed 14% to 0.8.

ABC scored a 0.8/3 with repeated comedies, while CW had a 0.2/1 with repeats as well.