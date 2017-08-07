Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins on Big ‘Big Brother’

CBS was tops in Sunday ratings, putting up a 0.9 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Next up was ABC at 0.8/3.



After 60 Minutes scored a 0.7, Big Brother did a 1.9 for CBS, up 6%, and Candy Crush was down a tenth of a point at 0.5.



For ABC, an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat started off prime.



Celebrity Family Feud did a 1.0, then Steve Harvey’s Funderdome a 0.7, down a tenth of a point, and $100,000 Pyramid at a flat 0.7.



NBC was at 0.7/3. It aired repeats of Dateline, The Wall and American Ninja Warrior.



Fox did a 0.3/1. Following repeated comedies, the American Grit finale did a 0.3, down a tenth of a point.



On the Spanish-language networks, Telemundo did a 0.3/1 and Univision a 0.2/1.