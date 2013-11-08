Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins as 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Men' Slip

CBS led Thursday with adults 18-49 with an overall 2.5 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Big Bang Theory returned from a week off down 8% to a season-low 4.8, while The Millers rose 29% to a 2.7 (last week's episode followed a repeat Big Bang Theory). Crazy Ones improved 11% to a 2.1 and Two and a Half Men dipped 13% to a series-low 2.0. At 10 p.m. Elementary fell 6% to a 1.7.

ABC was in second with a 2.1/6. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland was down 18% from its last episode two weeks ago to a 0.9, its lowest rating so far. Grey's Anatomy rose 4% to a 2.7, while Scandal dipped to a 2.7, which was down 7% from last week.

A special Voice, which drew a 2.7 (well above the 8 p.m. time slot's average), helped lift new comedies Sean Saves the World and The Michael J. Fox Show. Sean Saves the World was up 55% from last week to a 1.7 and MJF increased 18% to a 1.3. Parenthood rose 25% to a 1.5. NBC was in third with a 1.9/5.

Fox took fourth with a 1.4/4. X Factor (which was re-do of Wednesday's performances due to a voting glitch) fell 40% from its last regular Thursday telecast to a 1.2, while Glee was predictably down huge from its last original (the Cory Monteith tribute episode). Compared to the prior episode, Glee was down a tenth to a 1.5, which tied its series low.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. With 18-49s, The Vampire Diaries rose three tenths to a 1.2 and Reign was even with last week's 0.6. In the net's adults 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries doubled last week's rating with a 1.4 and Reign rose three tenths to a 0.7.